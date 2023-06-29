June 30 is last day to apply for temporary roof program

Residents have two more days to apply for the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, or RISEUP. The program's main initiative is to temporarily repair metal roofs of homes damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

The last day to apply is June 30.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Office of the Governor, Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayors' Council of Guam have continued work on the program since its launch June 9.

Residents who have damaged metal roofs can enroll through their mayor’s office.

Roof damage is assessed for eligibility. If eligible, a temporary metal roof is installed.

Emergency roof repair assistance is limited to pre-disaster owner-occupied residences. Commercial properties, including rental units, are ineligible.

Officials will consider the following when determining RISEUP eligibility:

• Dwellings must have disaster-caused roof damage that impacts habitability.

• Dwellings must be otherwise structurally sound. Only dwellings that can be safely occupied after the roof repairs have been completed are eligible.

• Dwellings that are affected by disaster-caused utility outages aren't disqualified based on utility outages alone.

• Approximately 50% of the roof substructure (rafters/trusses) must remain, as determined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

• The damaged roof must cover indoor living space completely enclosed by walls. Living space includes facilities for cooking, eating, sleeping and sanitation.

• Outdoor kitchens with a damaged roof covering will qualify to the extent that it covers the dwelling’s only means of cooking and storing food. Garages, carports, porches, etc., don't qualify.

• Repairs will only be performed on dwellings with pre-disaster metal roofs. Roofs composed of materials such as concrete, slate, asbestos or clay tile, or other materials aren't covered.

• Homes unable to be assessed aren't eligible. Accessibility is the responsibility of the resident and GovGuam.