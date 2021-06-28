The Bende Merch Webinar, designed to help local artists and creatives "navigate and understand the new digital landscape," will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 30.

The webinar is made possible through funding by the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency.

"In the last year, almost every brand and business has had to quickly adapt or reposition themselves to some type of digital format during these uncertain times," CAHA stated in a press release. "Our work and shopping habits have shifted online because of the pandemic. Many small businesses and new startups have embraced and leveraged technology in order to engage their customers. It was all about survival."

Digital marketing utilizes the internet, smartphones, social media, vlogs, livestreaming, messaging apps and online advertising to reinforce brand identity and promote e-commerce, the release states.

To register visit https://guma-bende-merch.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Guam Unique Merchandise and Art at 671-646-3448 or info@gumaguam.com.