June report: General Fund will exceed budget by $10M

A stronger showing in Business Privilege Tax collections, coupled with projections in other tax categories, indicates that the government of Guam General Fund may end up exceeding adopted revenues by nearly $10 million, according to Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

The remarks were made Monday, during the Special Economic Services meeting with lawmakers, which discussed a number of topics, including tax refunds and visitor projections.

Guam was already tracking to exceed the General Fund's adopted revenues by about $6.4 million, based on the May revenue report. That was largely due to income tax collections. BPT did exceed adopted revenues, but only by about $54,000.

On Monday, Carlson discussed some information for the June revenue report, and while the calculation is still subject to adjustments, Carlson stated the government collected $26.7 million in BPT for June. That is about $1.6 million above adopted revenues for the month.

"If I take that number and also project the withholding, corporate and individual taxes, bearing in mind that the tax filing date was moved, we are looking at ... General Fund revenues exceeding adopted revenues by almost $10 million," Carlson said.

"Stores are opening, we've got some money to spend, we've got some tourists coming in now. I don't think that we're going to be seeing (a) precipitous drop. Matter of fact, we might be on our way to stabilization," he added later.

While the General Fund appears to be tracking well, all special funds are tracking below their adopted revenue levels - a trend throughout the fiscal year, according to Carlson. This includes a $3 million projected shortfall in the Territorial Education Facilities Fund, which partly funds the Guam Department of Education.

The Tourist Attraction Fund is projected to end $5.6 million short for the fiscal year, but Carlson added the caveat that recent developments in tourism are not reflected in that status.

"If things continue to go positively, we will probably bridge that gap of almost $6 million before the end of the fiscal year," he added.

Tourism numbers comparable to 1960s Guam arrivals

Nico Fujikawa, the director of tourism research at the Guam Visitors Bureau, stated arrival levels for fiscal 2021 are projected to hit numbers similar to what Guam saw in the 1960s, when the island first began opening up to tourism.

However, Fujikawa said seat capacity, a measurement of how many airline seats are available to the island, is anticipated to ramp up in the latter months of the year.

"It's still very fluid, but a lot of the airlines are looking to next fiscal year to start ramping up their capacity," he added.

Year to date, as of June, Guam had about 34,000 arrivals, representing about 8.8% of the seats coming to the island. Fujikawa presented two scenarios for fiscal 2022. One is a conservative estimation of 70,000 to 80,000 arrivals.

But GVB's target is the more optimistic outlook of 130,000 arrivals.

The island saw its first tourist charter flight since March 2020 with the arrival of 153 passengers from Taiwan last week, considered a milestone for the slow but steady anticipated reopening ahead. Most of the passengers are for vacation and COVID-19 vaccination, a product of the Air V&V program. The program is designed to provide an initial boost to tourism and increase visitor confidence in Guam.

$165M in tax refunds paid out

Guam's tax refund liability was also briefly discussed. About $165 million in tax refunds were paid out in fiscal year 2021. About $19.8 million in refunds is pending cumulatively from tax year 2020 and prior years, based on a draft liability report. The amount pending from 2020 alone is estimated to be around $9.2 million. Tax refund liability is regularly reported to the Legislature, and the final version of the latest report was due Tuesday.