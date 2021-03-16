A pair arrested in connection with a shooting in Agat that sent the victim to the hospital will have their day in court this summer.

Defendants Randy Junior Chaco Nauta, 34, and Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Monday.

The court set jury selection and trial for June 21.

Nauta has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and other charges.

Ignacio pleaded not guilty to attempted murder by complicity as a first-degree felony and other charges.

The shooting occurred on San Francisco Street in Agat on Feb. 16. The victim, a 34-year-old man, survived.

Nauta was in the passenger seat of Ignacio's car when they drove up to the victim and got into an argument, court documents state.

Nauta allegedly used a sawed-off shotgun and allegedly shot the victim multiple times, the prosecution alleges in court documents.