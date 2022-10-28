The annual Boo-A-Thon costume contest, hosted by Junior Achievement Guam, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Lanes, Tamuning, to raise funds for the organization’s students.

Bowlers will also be able to organize teams of four people and may solicit donations from their friends, family members, neighbors, co-workers and other acquaintances to benefit the organization.

A registration fee of $20 will cover two hours of unlimited bowling, shoes, pizza, soda and the chance to win awesome prizes.

This is an excellent opportunity for local businesses and organizations to strengthen their teams while also contributing to Junior Achievement's educational initiatives, the organization stated in a press release.