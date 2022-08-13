Do you know a high school student interested in learning how to start and run a business?

Junior Achievement of Guam is now accepting registration for all high school students who want to enhance their entrepreneurial spirits, JA announced in a press release. Interested students are invited and encouraged to register online at https://bit.ly/3djxTeE.

The annual kickoff will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Guam Community College, JA said in the release.

The program involves gaining experience in many areas, including “selling stocks, coming up with a product, implementing a marketing plan and learning how to prepare a financial statement.” Students will be able to obtain “hands-on experience in running their own business.”

According to the release, “each team will be mentored by a local sponsoring company, meeting once every week, in order to guide students over the course of the 12-week program.”

The goal of JA is to “empower students to fill a need or solve a problem in their community” and also to “provide practical skills required to conceptualize, capitalize, and manage their own business enterprise,” JA stated in the release.

“This annual program has been a staple of JA Guam. It teaches the three pillars of JA Worldwide: Financial Literacy, Work Readiness, and Entrepreneurship. It also gives our participants an opportunity to work with and learn from business organizations on the island,” said Joey Miranda III, JA Guam board chairperson.

Team members can expect to commit a minimum of two hours a week to the program.

“Students will be able to learn how to develop and initiate a business plan from start to finish. This includes the experiential learning opportunity of handling the operational, technical, financial, and leadership aspects of running a company. Each team will also be guided through the liquidation process at the end of the program as well,” said Pinki Lujan, executive director of JA Guam. “Time commitments will vary depending on a student’s role and responsibilities. For example, a participant with an officer position can expect to dedicate more hours each week as they are taking on a management role."

The 12-week program ends in January 2023. Participants will vie to win multiple team and individual awards including Company of the Year and President of the Year. The release stated “summer internships will also be offered to individual award winners.”

Those who participate as officers of the winning team “may have an opportunity to travel off island to represent Guam in the JA Asia Pacific Company of the Year program.”