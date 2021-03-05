Junk car moved 3 times, investigation launched

At the break of dawn Wednesday, a dilapidated Toyota Corolla stuck out when residents and motorists passed by Ypao Road leading to Tumon.

The car is believed to have been placed there late Tuesday night.

The abandoned vehicle is stripped of its plate numbers, tires, proof of prior ownership and the vehicle identification number, or VIN.

By the break of dawn Thursday morning, the same car, with all its tires removed, was seen in an area in front of the Seventh-day Adventist Guam Clinic.

Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera on Thursday said this was actually at least the third time the same abandoned car was moved around.

The first time was in the parking lot of SDA, then by the roadside along Ypao Road Tuesday night, and then in front of SDA around Wednesday night.

The mayor said her office is working with the Guam Police Department in investigating the matter, especially after surveillance cameras in the area caught the moment a truck, with its plate number visible, towed and abandoned the car.

This is just one of the vehicles dumped in public places in an almost daily basis by people who don't want them anymore as the government has funded the removal of junk cars.

The Tamuning mayor said once her office gets a portion of the next batch of the Recycling Revolving Fund, this car will be among those that will be removed.

Another $500,000

Mayors are about to receive an additional $500,000 in purchase orders to remove more abandoned vehicles and used tires, as well as white goods and green waste, Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan announced during the mayors' meeting Wednesday.

Sablan said the Guam Environmental Protection Agency board recently approved the release to mayors of the additional Revolving Recycling Fund, which partly comes from a portion of fees residents pay when they renew or register vehicles.

But the sheer number of abandoned vehicles cannot catch up with the funding.

Rivera said the Tamuning Mayor's Office was able to remove 60 abandoned vehicles during the first round of funding this fiscal year, and requested an additional purchase order for vehicle removal.

Mayors are now just awaiting the fund's availability and then the release of purchase orders.

This brings to $1 million the total funds released so far out of $1.3 million for fiscal 2021.

The first release was $500,000 and has already been used up, but some mayors asked for more purchase orders to remove additional vehicles and tires.

The third release is expected to cover used electronics, loose metals and some other recyclables.