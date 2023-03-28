Two defendants in separate trials received guilty verdicts from their respective juries. Both cases were charged in 2018.

One trial involved allegations that Franklin Taitague Jr. raped a girl at a bus stop in 2018.

While his first trial in 2020 resulted in a hung jury, Taitague was convicted of several counts of criminal sexual conduct charges Friday in the Superior Court of Guam.

The charges, according to the magistrate's complaint, alleged Taitague sexually assaulted a then-16-year-old girl on the morning of Feb. 11, 2018, when she was walking home from a relative's residence.

"(Taitague) had approached her and grabbed her arm, pulling her to a nearby bus stop. (The victim) indicated she had attempted to resist Taitague, to no avail,” the charging documents stated, adding Taitague told the victim to remove her clothes and then raped her.

According to Post files, Taitague was tried in February 2020 in the case, but the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Three years later, Taitague went to trial again and was found guilty, Attorney General Douglas Moylan stated in a press release.

During the weeklong trial, Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio argued to the jury, prior to Taitague being charged, that he had allegedly assaulted the minor for years after family gatherings on Sundays.

Tenorio added the victim estimated she was abused around 150 times and was told “not to tell” since she was about fifth grade.

“The girl indicated that, when she was around that age, her first cousin, who she calls 'Ankie,' Franklin Taitague Jr., would start taking her from the Sunday gatherings under the guise of going to the store,” Tenorio said during closing arguments last week, adding Taitague would take the girl to another part of the family's compound.

Taitague's attorney, David Highsmith, argued the accounts of the victim were unreliable.

“This is a case of 'he said, she said' and the words are not credible,” Highsmith told jurors, explaining it would be impossible for Taitague to drive off with the girl 150 times without anyone seeing it.

Despite Taitague's defense, the prosecution's evidence would ultimately persuade the jurors to find the defendant guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Moylan, in his press release, called the verdict “a victory against child sex offenders.”

“This new AG’s office is selecting a new breed of prosecutors with a mission to protect vulnerable children against sexual predators in order to make our community safe for us and, especially, our children,” said Moylan.

Towai case

The other case involved a man convicted of charges related to a 2018 assault with a lantern.

On Monday morning, Rayland Towai was found guilty of assault as a misdemeanor in the Superior Court of Guam, according to Moylan.

Towai was on trial for charges that were brought forth after officers with the Guam Police Department responded to an assault complaint at a Dededo residence. Police interviewed the victim, who accused Towai of hitting him in the face with an unknown item, charging documents state.

The victim, as a result of the attack, suffered injuries that included a laceration and abrasion as well as a fractured jaw and needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

When Towai was interviewed, he allegedly admitted to hitting the victim with his fist because the victim was “bothering him.” And, while he was being escorted to the police cruiser, Towai stated, “I'm getting arrested because I slapped the guy with the light?” court documents state.

Officers observed a broken lantern, that was in an otherwise orderly area and seemed out of place.

Towai was subsequently charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony with the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

However, jurors reached a unanimous decision in finding Towai guilty of the lesser included charge of assault as a misdemeanor, Moylan said.

“Although the jury found the lesser included crime of assault, the jury found that Mr. Towai did in fact criminally assault this crime victim,” Moylan said in the release.

Prior to Towai's criminal conviction in the 2018 case, he was confined at the Department of Corrections in 2020 in connection to misdemeanor family violence and terrorizing charges. In addition to the new case, Towai was confined after there was a warrant for his arrest issued in the 2018 case, prison records show.

Towai was released a month after he was charged with assault in 2018 and almost four months after the 2020 case. Towai, however, is no stranger to the legal system as he has had several charges and arrests since 2004, which were related to assault, terrorizing, family violence, criminal mischief, child abuse and driving under the influence, according to prison records.