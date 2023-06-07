Jurors began deliberations for two men on trial for an alleged scheme to smuggle contraband into the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

At the start of the week, the trial for two men, Joshua Sharp and Leroy Arriola, who are accused of being involved in bringing methamphetamine to inmate Benjamin Rabon on Nov. 21, 2022, began in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to Post files, a woman, Lanielynn Lennette Arriola, who was not on trial, was charged immediately after the incident and court documents stated she had a plastic bag that contained shoes with drugs hidden inside.

Sharp and Leroy Arriola were later indicted in January 2023, however, the details of their alleged actions remained undisclosed.

Rabon currently does not face any charges.

Closing arguments

Throughout Monday, witnesses were called to testify and evidence was shown to the jury. Attorneys gave their closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Prosecutor Kristine Borja, during her arguments, walked jurors through the evidence once again in her attempt to have the jurors find Sharp and Leroy Arriola guilty of charges related to promoting major prison contraband.

Borja further detailed that the evidence included recorded phone conversations in which Leroy Arriola instructed his sister, Lanielynn Arriola, to pick up a bag of contraband from a man named "Josh," who is presumed to be Sharp.

Defense

After Borja's arguments, Leroy Arriola's attorney, James Spivey, argued there was no evidence his client knew there would be contraband in the bag.

"Isn't it equally likely ... Rabon and a person named Joshua planned this whole thing, and that Leroy Arriola and his sister Lanielynn were just duped?" Spivey asked the jury, arguing the recording of Leroy Arriola wasn't enough for the prosecution to charge him.

"They have recordings of Leroy Arriola arranging the deal, but they didn't have any recordings of Benjamin Rabon. They had their guy, and they didn't have evidence against Benjamin Rabon," said Spivey, adding Rabon got off "scot-free."

Sharp's attorney, Vanessa Williams, similarly argued the prosecution "got the wrong guy," especially considering evidence showed a person named "Josh" was involved.

"I told you at the beginning of this case they got the wrong guy, a mistaken identity," Williams told the jury. "They want to pin this on Mr. Sharp, and why? I told you it was because it was a shaky foundation and a sloppy investigation."

Deliberations

Following the arguments, Judge John Terlaje read the jury instructions to be used to determine whether Sharp and Leroy Arriola should be found guilty or not guilty.

The jury was released to deliberate.

Sharp was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Leroy Arriola was charged with solicitation to promote major prison contraband as a second-degree felony.