A jury of his peers has determined that veterinarian Dr. Joel Joseph's due process rights were not violated by former and current government officials, nor did former Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Abrams retaliate against him for exercising his First Amendment rights.

In what appeared to be a brief moment of celebration, Abrams was later seen holding a thumbs up to someone off screen, as he attended the hearing virtually.

Jurors spent hours Tuesday listening to closing arguments for the seven year-old case. They reached their verdict Wednesday afternoon.

In a complaint filed back in 2014, Joseph alleged that the defendants illegally refused to renew and release his Controlled Substances Registration certificate.

The suit specifically named Abrams, former Department of Public Health and Social Services Director James Gillan, M. Thomas Nadeau, the head of DPHSS Environmental Health division, and Rosanna Rabago who was identified as an environmental health officer with Environmental Health at the time of the suit.

A year prior to filing the suit, Joseph's veterinary clinic in Tamuning had been raided. Police reportedly confiscated thousands of patient files and left the clinic "in shambles."

The officers, along with certain Department of Public Health and Social Services employees, presented an administrative search warrant, which was requested on grounds that Joseph did not possess a CSR and was not allowed to possess controlled substances at the clinic, according to the suit.

Also according to the suit, that lack of a CSR was used as a basis for the Board of Allied Health Examiners to refuse renewal of his license to practice veterinary medicine.

Joseph sought damages, including punitive damages, against the defendants, who were sued in their individual capacities.

His attorney, Mitchel Thompson, told jurors not to lose focus on the "real issues."

"Dr. Joseph has two claims in this case. The first claim is for violation of his right to due process. The second claim is retaliation against him by Mr. Abrams for exercising his rights under the First Amendment," Thompson said.

Under due process, before the government "takes something away" they must give you the opportunity to be heard, Thompson said. The question was whether the defendants gave his client adequate process.

"They didn't. They told him they were going to give him that (CSR) card. But then they changed their mind ... and they never explained to him why. And they didn't give him an opportunity to prove to them that they shouldn't keep it," Thompson said.

Clean conscience

Abrams, representing himself, said he had a clean conscience about the things he did and actions he took.

"At no time did I allow any personal opinion of Dr. Joseph to influence my actions and my statements," Abrams said.

G. Patrick Civille, representing Gillan, Nadeau and Rabago, opened his closing arguments with more explosive statements.

"Did you hear what he said? He wants punitive damages," Civille exclaimed, referring to Joseph. "This man who sits there without a sense of shame and tells you that he brings in illegal date rape drugs and he wants to punish my clients? Not on my watch."

According to court documents, Guam Territorial Veterinarian Dr. Thomas Poole testified that, based on his review of items seized during a search of Joseph's clinic in May 2013, Joseph possessed Ketamine and Ketamil.

Ketamil was the Australian version of Ketamine not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to a motion for judgment, Poole testified that it was illegal to import Ketamil into Guam and because it was inexpensive to purchase the FDA-approved Ketamine, there was concern that the reason for getting it from Australia was to get around controlled substances law, as Ketamil could not be tracked.

Poole also testified that Ketamil was known as a date-rape drug.

On rebuttal, Thompson said Joseph was never charged with a drug offense, reiterating his earlier request to focus on the "real issues" of the case.