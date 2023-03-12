A man on trial for allegations of shooting his son was acquitted of all charges.

David Quichocho Uncangco Jr., for the past week, was on trial for aggravated assault and family violence charges after he was accused of shooting his son on New Year's Eve.

On Friday, jurors heard closing arguments from attorneys involved who primarily argued as to whether Uncangco used self-defense in the shooting.

According to court documents, the victim's girlfriend reported to police Uncangco drove up and shot his son.

Uncangco then allegedly confessed that there was an altercation and his son “was looking around for something to grab” and made a motion as if he was going to throw something when Uncangco aimed his gun at him and fired a bullet, documents state.

Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas asked the jury if Uncangco acted in self-defense, then why didn't he drive away?

“Because for a person that have been threatened that defendant was neutralized,” said San Nicolas in her closing arguments, before adding Uncangco had every opportunity to leave.

Uncangco's attorney, Peter Santos from the Alternate Public Defender, however, responded by referring to San Nicolas' reading of the definition of self-defense.

“She read you self-defense, does it say you have to leave? It says when a situation presents itself, when a deadly situation presents itself, you can defend yourself. And the thing is about this case, ladies and gentlemen, if you find that my client acted in self-defense, then … you can't find him guilty of anything,” said Santos.

After the closing arguments, jurors went into deliberations and were able to reach a verdict of not guilty on all charges by Friday afternoon.

Santos told The Guam Daily Post after the verdict that Uncangco “was glad to have his day in court.”