 Jurors in Acosta murder trial back in court this week

Jurors in the murder and rape trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta are expected back in the Superior Court of Guam this week.

Their return to the court was delayed for several days after the Department of Corrections was placed on lockdown due to an officer testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The case was heard before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

It was said in court that a transport order now needs to be made in order for each defendant to be taken to the courthouse for an in-person hearing.

The jury is expected in court on Wednesday afternoon to determine if they are ready to proceed and listen to 18 hours of recordings from the earlier part of Acosta’s trial. “It looks like we are close to continuing,” said Perez.

It was also said in court that one juror has since relocated off island. An alternate juror was also dismissed due to travel plans.

Acosta stands accused of raping and killing 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda in June 2018. Acosta was charged with her death four months later after he allegedly confided to another detainee at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen's death, court documents state.

At the time of the alleged confession, Acosta was in jail for a separate burglary case.