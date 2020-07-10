Jurors return to court for murder, rape trial

Eleven jurors and five alternates are back in the Superior Court of Guam listening to the audio captured from the first half of the murder and rape trial for defendant Brandon Michael Acosta earlier this year.

Acosta stands accused in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Jadean Nauta.

The group will have to listen to 18 hours of playback audio to prepare them for the rest of the trial that’s been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's expected to take three to four days to complete. This portion of the case is not open to the public.

In court on Monday, it was said that one juror has since relocated off island, and an alternate juror was also dismissed due to previously scheduled travel plans.

The last time the jury was in the courtroom was in mid-March.

The prosecution had rested its case then, and the defense requested dismissal of the aggravated murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The defense argued the prosecution had failed to prove Acosta sexually assaulted the victim or that the sexual assault occurred prior to the teen's death.

Judge Vernon Perez denied Acosta’s request.

The FBI testified during the trial that Acosta's DNA evidence matched the samples collected from Nauta's body.

In June, Acosta was also denied his motion for acquittal after his trial had been paused for three months.

Once jurors finish listening to the playback recording, the court will determine when trial can resume.

It's unclear if Acosta will take the stand and testify.

Alleged confession

Nauta was found dead inside her Dededo home along Chalan Koda in June 2018. Acosta was charged with her death four months later after he allegedly confided to another detainee at the Department of Corrections and shared details about the teen's death, court documents state.

At the time of the alleged confession, Acosta was in jail for a separate burglary case.