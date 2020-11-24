Former Guam Police Department Officer Mark Torre Jr. placed his head on defense attorney Jay Arriola’s shoulder and then hugged him the moment he heard a Superior Court of Guam jury found him not guilty of negligent homicide and aggravated assault in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert "Bert" Piolo.

“I am overwhelmed. I am very thankful and very appreciative,” Torre said.

Torre was acquitted of all charges in the indictment which includes a lesser charge of assault and a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon.

“He is an innocent man. Always has been. And we are glad the jury saw it that way,” said Arriola. “We are grateful to the jury. We are certainly grateful to Judge (Arthur) Barcinas for a smooth ship and giving us our speedy trial despite these pandemic times.”

‘Bert, we are trying our best’

Mika Piolo, the widow of Elbert Piolo, rushed out of the courtroom, to the parking lot, in tears. The verdict left the Piolo family with a range of emotions.

“Bert, we are trying our best, but I don’t know what kind of justice system there is here in Guam. We don’t have justice,” said Jerelyn Piolo, the deceased's mother.

“It’s unfair. My son lost his life. The verdict returned not guilty? What about his firearm? He owns the firearm. It was registered to him. What kind of justice is this? Five years we’ve been waiting for this justice. God knows who did that to him. He lost his life due to (Torre).”

The defense argued that Piolo was suicidal and tried to take his own life in part due to his extramarital affairs, adding that Torre tried to stop him.

Torre contends he suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout the night Bert was shot and could not remember most of what had occurred.

911 call

Central to the prosecution's case was the recorded 911 call Sgt. Piolo made as he pleaded for help. “He shot me. He shot me,” he was recorded in the 911 call as saying. The prosecution also presented police body camera footage that captured police response that night.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan was not immediately available for comment following the late Monday afternoon verdict.

This was the second trial for Torre in connection with the shooting.

The Supreme Court of Guam overturned his 2017 conviction and eight-year prison sentence. The high court ruled that the Superior Court of Guam had made an error when it denied the defense's motion to suppress the body camera footage, which showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

Torre said there is a lot of work to be done, as he now looks forward to a future that does not include being under house arrest and multiple court hearings. It’s unclear at this time if the acquittal could result in Torre getting his job back at the Guam Police Department and with the Guam National Guard.

He offered this message to the Piolo family: “He’s my friend, too, and I hope one day maybe we can embrace it together and move forward.”