Three women were found guilty for their involvement in an inheritance scam that victimized dozens of people on Guam.

It took a jury in the District Court of Guam about a day to find Sally Cruz Roberto, Monique Jones and Mekayda Jones guilty on all counts related to an inheritance scam after a weeklong trial.

The three women were found guilty of conspiracy to commit money laundering and dozens of wire fraud counts. Monique Jones and Mekayda Jones were also found guilty of an additional charge of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Roberto was charged with 38 counts of wire fraud, Monique Jones with 25 counts, and Mekayda Jones with 14.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on May 15.

Scheme

In closing arguments given Monday morning, federal prosecutor Marivic David gave the jury a detailed overview of the scheme, which ultimately began with Teresa Pereda in 2015 being convinced by a woman over Facebook that she would receive money from the woman's inheritance if she paid processing fees.

Pereda, who was not on trial due to already being sentenced to eight years in federal prison, was called as a witness in the trial. However, after running out of money, according to David, she began convincing others on island, including Roberto, to pay money with the same promise of receiving a "tenfold return" to the investors.

Roberto's charges of wire fraud began after she knew Pereda had been told by the FBI that she was involved in a scam.

As for the two Texas women, Monique Jones and Mekayda Jones, they never interacted with Roberto, but were instead "money movers" for codefendant Onyebachum Oseji, who asked the women to move his money among their bank accounts and wire them to other companies.

Other codefendants, along with Oseji, included Jide Abimbola, Okechukwu Iwuji and Marcus Unigwe, who were Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses charged in connection to the conspiracy, which involved sending the wired money to Nigeria, David said in her closing arguments.

Prior to trial, Abimbola and Iwuji pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Abimbola testified at the trial.

According to federal court records, Unigwe's case was severed and will be prosecuted separately.