Randy Wayne Aguon, 27, wiped away tears after a Superior Court of Guam jury acquitted him of the allegations that he sexually molested an 11-year-old girl known to him.

After three days of trial before Judge Maria Cenzon, it took the jury about two hours to return with the not guilty verdict on Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Aguon is relieved, and he is glad he got his day in court,” said defense attorney Peter Santos. “This has been a tough experience for him, and he just wants to get on with his life.”

Aguon was released from the Department of Corrections after being cleared of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He was arrested in October 2020 after the victim reported the allegations to her family members.

Prior to the jury deliberations and verdict, Santos and Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio gave closing arguments.

“You are here because an 11-year-old little girl came forward when something bad happened to her,” said Tenorio. “Right after it happened, she runs next door and tells her aunties. She felt betrayed because this was the guy that raised her.”

In opening statements, the prosecutor said the 11-year-old “was sleeping on the bed, and she wakes to Mr. Aguon touching her, ... her panty and leggings were down and he was touching her. He was actually kneeling over her when this happened. She freaks out. She was only 11. She ended up running next door.”

But attorney Santos told the jury that his client did nothing wrong.

“There is nothing to hide. Every single witness was shocked that Randy could do something like this. That means something,” Santos said. “(The victim) told a little white lie to her aunt and it was only supposed to be between those two and it snowballed. She lied to get attention. … You have a man who has been shown to be nothing but honorable, resilient, trustworthy. Use your common sense. Mr. Aguon is innocent.”