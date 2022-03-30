A jury deliberating in the murder trial for defendant Rudy Fegurgur Quinata is having some trouble reaching a unanimous decision.

Quinata is being tried in the April 2021 killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Parties met with Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez and the jury late Wednesday afternoon following two days of deliberations.

The jury appeared to be deadlocked, which could result in a potential hung jury if they are unable to reach a verdict.

Judge Perez gave them a supplemental jury instruction commonly known as Allen Charge.

An Allen Charge refers to jury instructions given to a hung jury urging them to agree on a verdict, according to Cornell Law.

The jury was told to return on Thursday morning.

Sanchez was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak last April.

Quinata contends he had nothing to do with the murder, pointing the sole blame on his girlfriend Joyner Scott Sked, who has since been convicted of murder.

The defense argued that police did not conduct a proper investigation to prove that Quinata was involved in the murder.