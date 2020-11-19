A 12-member jury spent several hours Wednesday deliberating in the retrial of former Guam Police Officer Mark Torre Jr.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas spent nearly one hour giving the jury instructions after they had spent the past couple of weeks hearing witnesses.

Torre Jr. stands accused in the shooting that claimed the life of GPD Sgt. Elbert Piolo in 2015.

Jurors were released for the day after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday without reaching a verdict.

Day two of deliberations will begin at 9:30 a.m. today.

Torre Jr. faces charges of negligent homicide and aggravated assault along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He contends he suffered from an alcohol-induced blackout that night.

The defense argues Torre Jr. attempted to stop Piolo from shooting himself claiming Piolo was suicidal, in part because of extramarital affairs.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan told the jury during closing arguments on Tuesday that, “What doesn’t make sense, if Bert was going to kill himself, why drive to Yigo, why do it in front of his precinct commander's house, and why use Torre’s gun? If Bert Piolo was planning on killing himself, why not shoot himself in the head or the heart. Why shoot himself in the armpit?”