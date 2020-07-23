Jury begins to weigh murder, rape charges

The jury spent several hours deliberating Wednesday in the murder and rape case against Brandon Michael Acosta.

Deliberations started at 11 a.m. after Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez gave jury instructions. Acosta, who stands accused in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta, faces life in prison.

Though the FBI presented evidence that Acosta’s DNA was gathered at the crime scene, the defense contends Acosta is not responsible for her death and should be found not guilty of the charges.