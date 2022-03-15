Jury selection begins today for a man accused in the murder of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

Defendant Rudy Quinata, who pleaded not guilty murder and aggravated assault, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon, will have his day in court before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

Quinata allegedly used a hammer to attack Sanchez, according to prosecutors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Joyner Scott Sked, who was convicted of murder last month for her part in the killing, was accused of using a pair of scissors to stab Sanchez at least 23 times.

Sanchez’s body was found April 3, 2021, inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak.

Both continue to deny any involvement in the murder.