Jury selection is underway in a federal drug trial against James Rumbaua Damaso.

He appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday.

Damaso, who was convicted on separate federal drug charges in 2009, is facing a new drug charge for allegedly accepting drugs in the mail in 2019.

Meth

On Aug. 7, 2019, Damaso was indicted on charges of possession of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with intent to distribute and a notice of forfeiture.

The forfeiture includes $31,000 in cash and a money judgment, documents state.

According to court documents, on July 19, 2019, the court issued a search warrant for a package addressed to Jeffrey Baldanado in Latte Heights, Mangilao. The package had approximately 1,800 grams of white crystalline substance that tested positive for meth.

Federal investigators intercepted the package, replaced the drugs with sham and inserted a GPS tracking device inside, documents state. Authorities tracked the package, which Baldanado received, to a residence in Dededo.

Baldanado was seen leaving the residence and was then pulled over by investigators.

He told authorities he gave the package to a friend he knows as “Kuya.” After they opened it, Baldanado said Kuya told him to “take it and get rid of it” after being given one of the four bags of sham, document state. Baldanado was taken to Homeland Security Investigations.

Law enforcement continued surveillance on the Dededo residence and followed the suspect after he left the home, documents state. Investigators pulled him over and searched him. Authorities found 139.1 grams of meth, documents state.