Jury being selected in helicopter fraud case

A jury is being selected in a federal fraud case involving Hansen Helicopters Inc. and several defendants.

The trial is being held before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

John Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe, Phillip Kapp and Randall Rogers of Hansen Helicopters, and Spares Inc., are defendants in the case.

The charges include multiple counts of conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board; destruction, alteration or falsification of records; false statement; aircraft parts fraud; employing a mechanic without a mechanic's certificate; employing a pilot without a pilot's certificate; registration violations involving helicopters; bribery; conspiracy to commit wire fraud; wire fraud; money laundering; and a notice of forfeiture allegation.

A Federal Aviation Administration employee, Timothy J. Cislo, had pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2019 for allegedly failing to conduct safety inspections on Hansen Helicopters Inc. aircraft in exchange for money.

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

The men are accused of obtaining aircraft that had been de-registered because they were destroyed, scrapped or deemed not airworthy, and then falsifying documents and records submitted to government agencies to obtain airworthiness certificates for those same aircraft, Post files state.