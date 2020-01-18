Jury being selected in negligent homicide trial against ex-cop

Jury selection got underway in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday morning for former Guam police officer Mark Torre Jr.

It's Torre's second trial as he stands accused in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

More than 200 potential jurors were questioned and 12 members will be selected to sit on the panel.

Parties will present their opening statements once a jury is selected.

The court is moving forward with trial proceedings as Torre awaits Judge Michael Bordallo's decision on his request to prevent the prosecution from using the chief medical examiner’s testimony given at the first trial.

The prosecution has had trouble contacting the former chief medical examiner, Dr. Aurelio Espinola, so that he could testify at the second trial.

Espinola, who has since relocated off island, conducted Piolo's autopsy and determined the cause of death was homicide.

In 2017, a jury found Torre guilty of negligent homicide. He appealed the decision and the conviction was ultimately nullified.

Torre and Piolo were fellow police officers at the time of Piolo’s death in 2015. Both had been out drinking together the night of the deadly shooting.

Torre was charged in Piolo’s death, which he says was a suicide.