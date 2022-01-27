A 12-member jury is being selected in the murder trial against defendant Joyner Sked.

Sked, along with her boyfriend, Rudy Quinata, stand accused in the slaying of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez.

The cases have since been severed, so Sked’s trial will be held first before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.

The court estimates jury selection to take about two days before the parties give opening statements.

Sked and Quinata each face charges of murder as a first-degree felony and assault as a second-degree felony.

According to Post files, Sanchez, in April 2021, was found beaten and stabbed at least 10 times.