(Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state that the defendant was convicted in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl. His case on the sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl is still pending.)

Atriko Hewinin could spend up to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl known to him in 2017.

Superior Court of Guam jury returned with a guilty verdict against Hewinin on Wednesday.

He was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and terrorizing as a third-degree felony.

He also faces up to five years in prison for the terrorizing charge, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

“The young victim got her much deserved day in court and her voice was heard. Against pressure and odds, the victim showed courage and was able to share her story with the jurors,” said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Sexual assault on 4-year-old girl pending

Hewinin faces another case, which is still pending, accusing him of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

In March 2018, police responded to a disturbance at an abandoned building in Dededo when they observed the child wearing only a white shirt, and appeared to be bleeding from the genital area, court documents state.

Another minor who slept in the room with the victim told police that Hewinin had returned the girl to bed between 10 p.m. and midnight, and that the victim was crying but eventually fell asleep.

Based on the young girl's injuries, a doctor at the Guam Memorial Hospital suspected she had been the victim of criminal sexual assault, Post files state.