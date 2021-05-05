A mistrial is expected to be declared for a man who stood accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl known to him.

The jury was deadlocked after spending about four days deliberating in the case against defendant Jeremy Jerome Borja.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony in the Superior Court of Guam.

The trial began on April 29 before Judge Elyze Iriarte, and only took three hours to complete.

Jurors were dismissed on Wednesday afternoon after they were unable to return with a unanimous verdict.

According to court documents filed by the prosecution, the teen told police that she was in bed when she felt the suspect touching her genital area. The suspect left the room after the child told him to stop, prosecution documents alleged.

The victim also alleged the suspect inappropriately touched her genitals three years prior when she was in the fifth grade.

Borja will appear back in court tomorrow where the judge is expected to declare a mistrial.