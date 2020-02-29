A Superior Court of Guam jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial against defendant Franklin Chargualaf Taitague Jr.

Taitague was on trial before Judge Arthur Barcinas after being arrested by police in connection with a report of a rape that occurred in February 2018.

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed there was a hung jury in the case on Thursday.

However, the prosecution declined to comment as the case is still considered to be in pretrial status.

It’s unclear what will happen next with Taitague’s case.

On July 30, 2018, police received a complaint from a 16-year-old girl who reported that while walking home, Taitague grabbed her and allegedly pulled her to a nearby bus stop. The teen reported that she had tried to resist Taitague, who allegedly directed her to remove her clothes and sexually assaulted her, court documents state.

He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.