Jury deliberating in GHURA fraud case

A federal jury started deliberations in the fraud trial against Mark Smith, a former attorney for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Closing arguments were scheduled to be given on Tuesday morning, but virtual access to the hearing was not available to the public.

Smith faces charges of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program.

He stands accused of receiving housing payments through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, now deceased, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.