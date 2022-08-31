Jury deliberating in Hansen trial

The attorney for Hansen Helicopters Inc. President John Walker accused the government of "not showing honesty and integrity" in trial before jurors began their deliberations.

After a six-month trial in the District Court of Guam, jurors began deciding whether Walker and Hansen Helicopters would be found guilty of conspiring to defraud the federal government.

On Tuesday morning, Walker's attorney Mack Martin argued the government had misrepresented evidence throughout the trial and said he was attempting to clear things up in his closing arguments.

Martin said a former pilot for Hansen who testified in the trial was instructed by the government to lie on the stand about a helicopter crash.

"I don't have to cross-examine, ladies and gentlemen. I can lay over there and sleep," Martin said. "Since Feb. 14, I could have been over there with a pillow sleeping and done nothing but, if I had, this lie ... would never have been brought to your attention."

Rebuttal

Assistant United States Attorney Marie Miller closed the trial with a rebuttal to the defendant's closing arguments, in which she said the government is being blamed because the "evidence is irrefutable."

"I want you to rely solely on evidence. Why? Because the evidence is irrefutable. That's why Mr. Martin wants to focus on the government," Miller said, while also explaining that the jury should not speculate about details submitted into evidence.

Walker is one of multiple executives at Hansen Helicopters who face charges connected to allegedly using uncertified helicopters that were previously scrapped and destroyed to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

They are further accused of using 36 shell companies to hide the alleged fraud.

2018 indictment

Hansen operated aerial tours and tuna-spotting services for international fishing operations and provided charter services for federal agencies to locations in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands otherwise inaccessible by air.

According to the initial May 2018 indictment, beginning as early as 1997, Walker, Marvin Reed, Kenneth Crowe and Phillip Kapp circumvented U.S. aviation safety regulations to maximize profits at Hansen Helicopters.

Post files show a Hansen aircraft crashed on Sept. 2, 2015, killing pilot Rafael Antonio Cruz Santos. Hansen later gave FAA logbook entries that falsely indicated certain inspections and maintenance had been performed on the aircraft that crashed.

An FAA safety inspector, Timothy J. Cislo, pleaded guilty in 2019 to issuing or reissuing special airworthiness certificates for several helicopters belonging to Hansen without inspecting them, a U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General investigation found. Cislo accepted a bribe – a Taylorcraft BC-12D aircraft valued around $20,000 - from Hansen and its employees, according to the OIG.