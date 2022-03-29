Did Rudy Fegurgur Quinata have anything to do with the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez?

The answer now rests in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury following closing arguments presented before Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Sanchez was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak last April, a couple of days after the two - along with Joyner Scott Sked - were last seen together in the area.

Sked has since been convicted for her part in the murder and awaits sentencing.

Defense attorney Peter Santos argued that the Guam police officers involved in the investigation had “tunnel vision” and did not pay attention to the evidence before taking Quinata into custody for Sanchez’s death.

“When you have tunnel vision, you miss all the critical evidence and clues because you only have selective hearing and vision. You actually ignore or discount evidence that goes against your initial theory,” Santos said. “It’s because of tunnel vision that innocent people are sitting in jail today … There are killers out on Guam because of this very problem at GPD.”

Quinata contends he is not guilty of murdering Sanchez. Defense repeatedly brought up the abusive relationship that Quinata had with Sked prior to the killing.

“When Rudy screamed for help that he was afraid Joyner was going to kill him, no one listened. But the person she killed wasn’t Rudy, it was Daniel,” he said. “Police fell far short of looking for and finding the truth …We have a man here accused who claimed his innocence and pointed to someone else. The cops had everyone turn on him. They had the village turn against him.”

Defense continues to point the blame solely at Sked.

Prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas told the jury to find Quinata guilty.

“You were here over the last two weeks because Rudy Quinata killed Daniel Sanchez,” said Rapadas.

“(Daniel) was well liked, very helpful to his people. He was also a family man. He has four children and two grandchildren. He saw them a lot and home schooled the grandchildren.”

Rapadas argued that Quinata was nowhere to be found after Sanchez was found dead inside Quinata’s residence.

“The place was disarrayed. It was a mess. They saw wounds to his head and his back and laying beside him was a bloody hammer and a bloody scissors,” he said. “After he killed Mr. Sanchez, the two walked along the beach. They started to clean up. Maybe his shirt was too bloody to save. So, he tosses it and washes up. And he drops his phone while getting cleaned up and leaves it there.”

A couple of days had passed before Quinata was caught by police.

While defense contends the investigation was insufficient, Rapadas argued that the evidence does prove that Quinata is responsible for the crime.

“The victim was found in the defendant’s house, the lock from the outside, the blood on the floor on the outside and inside, the weapons used and located inside, the shoe that was located outside, the three outside that night together, the argument that occurred that night, the defendant yelling … Rudy was mad at the victim earlier. All of that played together in (police) assessment that Rudy killed the victim,” Rapadas said. “When he picked up that hammer and started to hit the victim, he did it in a manner that if he did it those four times, then it would be enough for the victim to die.”

Quinata did not testify during his trial.

“The first time Rudy tells his story should not be on the stand at trial facing a very well experienced attorney in front of a jury who have the power to convict him. He’s a high school drop-out, very uneven match,” Santos said. “The family of victims deserve the truth and this is not how it’s supposed to work. The government failed miserably in this case.”

Jury deliberations got underway on Monday afternoon.