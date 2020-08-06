Jury deliberations begin in molestation trial

The fate of a 29-year-old man accused of repeatedly sexually molesting a young girl known to him now rests in the hands of a jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

The defendant, Sohlanse Roponei Jr., held his head down at times, as closing arguments were given on Thursday before Judge Vernon Perez.

The trial was held in the San Ramon Building located adjacent to the Judiciary of Guam to allow for safe social distancing.

Attorneys stood behind a plexiglass, as they spoke to the jury members one last time before jurors left the room to deliberate.

“When we started this trial, I told you that we were here because it is important to believe the allegations of a young girl,” said prosecuting attorney Richelle Canto. “We have proven to you that the defendant molested (the victim.). He took advantage of her for years…starting when she was 9 years old. While mom was out working, the defendant molested (the victim.)”

“She was so scared. She didn’t even tell her mom. But, eventually she built up the courage to tell somebody and that’s why we are here today,” she said.

The victim, now 16, testified at trial earlier this year: "I've been molested by Sohlanse. ... In elementary and little of my middle school years."

The teen alleged the sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother's room.

“She even testified that he said sorry. It wasn’t an accident. This was intentional,” Canto said. “You’re not here to decide if the defendant is a good person…the only issue here is whether the defendant has molested (the victim) or not.”

“I ask you to return that verdict of guilty for one count of first degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct.”

Defense attorney Peter Santos, however, asked the jury to find his client not guilty.

“There are things here that just doesn’t make sense,” said Santos. “Sohlanse Roponei, he’s the real victim in this case. You heard what he said. He doesn’t deserve to be here. He texted the victim’s father, or let me put it this way, the accuser’s father and the accuser’s brother.”

Santos said the case lacks any evidence to prove that Roponei molested the child.

“We have no exhibits. Nothing. The police didn’t go to the house and at least make a scene check or diagram of the house. It happened years ago, however, that evidence would have been very critical in what happened in this case. But the police didn’t bother. It’s a shoddy investigation,” he said. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. What do you have in this case? Zero, smoke. He denied it since day one…that’s the one consistent thing in this case.”

“Ask yourself, who is the real victim here?” Canto said during her rebuttal. “Sexual deviants would do everything to hide it, everything to deny it. I ask you to return that verdict of guilty.”

Roponei faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Trial was paused for more than four months ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jury also spent about a day listening to the playback audio from the first portion of the trial prior to the case continuing in court this week.

Complaint

According to a magistrate’s complaint, the defendant touched her inappropriately almost every other day for several years before she moved out.

On May 19, 2017, on the girl's birthday, Roponei allegedly sent an Instagram message apologizing for his actions. The girl saved the message on her iPad, which her brother allegedly saw a couple of weeks later. He brought his sister and the iPad to the mother but the mother deleted the message and the incident went unreported, documents state. The girl later moved out of her mother's house and went to live with her father.

On Feb. 21, 2019, the girl told her stepmother what had happened, documents state, and the woman then told the girl's father. He brought his daughter to the police station.

The police arrested Roponei months later on Nov. 5, 2019, documents state.