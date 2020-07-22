A 12-member jury is expected to head back into Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez’s courtroom today to be given instructions so they can begin deliberations.

Defendant Brandon Michael Acosta faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He is being tried for murder and rape in the 2018 death of 15-year-old Timicca Nauta.

Closing arguments were held Monday with the prosecuting attorney Leonardo Rapadas asking the jury to find Acosta guilty.

Acosta’s defense attorney William Pole told the jury Acosta was not responsible for any of the alleged crimes.

According to the superseding indictment, Acosta is charged four times with aggravated murder, three times with murder, twice for first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and home invasion, aggravated assault and burglary. The charges include a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.