Mark Torre Jr. and defense attorney Jay Arriola both said they felt good, as they walked into the courtroom on Tuesday morning ahead of closing arguments being presented in Torre Jr.’s negligent homicide trial.

Jury members are set to begin deliberations today after being given instructions by the court.

Torre, a former Guam police officer, stands accused in the 2015 deadly shooting of his fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan started his closing arguments by playing the 911 calls with Piolo.

“LT, LT - Please help me. I’m dying. I’m dying. He shot me. He shot me,” Piolo was heard saying, while in excruciating pain, pleading to Lt. Mark Torre Sr., the defendant's father.

The shooting occurred outside the Torre residence in Yigo.

“If these are SWAT brothers then why with his dying breath would Bert Piolo say, he shot me?” said O’Mallan.

“Why would he call 911 three times?” he said. “All evidence presented proves Mark Torre Jr. shot Elbert Piolo.”

O’Mallan recapped the night of the shooting and the interaction between Piolo and Torre Jr., where both were seen having a good time and taking shots on the security cameras at the Abandon Ship in Tumon.

“All that indicates is Bert had no problem driving his friend to Yigo that night. His friend being Mark Torre Jr.,” O’Mallan said. “What doesn’t make sense, if Bert was going to kill himself, why drive to Yigo, why do it in front of his precinct commander's house, and why use Torre’s gun? If Bert Piolo was planning on killing himself, why not shoot himself in the head or the heart. Why shoot himself in the armpit?”

O’Mallan said testimony showed that Piolo would never leave his children.

The prosecution also played a portion of the police body camera video.

He asked that the jury return with a guilty verdict.

“The Glock 27 found at the scene in the pickup truck near the windshield was registered and owned by Mark Torre Jr. The evidence shows that Bert was shot ... sitting in the driver seat of his truck,” the prosecutor said. “Testimony of the witnesses is there was blood everywhere indicating Bert was walking around after he was shot. It gives the impression that Piolo was trying to get away from Torre Jr.”

Attorney Arriola went down the list of both the government and defense witness testimony, as he asked the jury to find his client not guilty.

“The question is who pulled the trigger. Who shot the gun?” said Arriola. “There is no proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Mark caused the death.”

The defense asked the jury to closely review the evidence presented during the trial.

“There’s no indication of bad blood or ill will...no reason to want to hurt Bertie. They are SWAT brothers. They watch out for each other,” he said. “At one point Mark Torre had his arm around Bert at the bar. No negativity.”

Arriola said there was no evidence to confirm who dialed 911.

Torre Jr. contends he suffered from an alcohol-inducted blackout that night.

“At no time during his entire encounter with the victim did Bert Piolo ever say anything about what happened. Although he was conscious, able to talk and move, according to the firefighter,” he said.

Arriola again brought into question the autopsy results from retired Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, who ruled Piolo’s death a homicide. Arriola called it unreliable.

The defense referred to testimony from expert forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph Cohen, who said his fair and accurate assessment of Piolo’s manner of death would have been undetermined. “I can’t exclude an attempted suicide that was blocked by Mr. Torre,” Cohen testified in 2017.

Arriola, additionally, questioned the credibility of Guam police officer John Edwards, who was wearing a police body camera the night of the shooting.

“He said that he resigned from the Phoenix Police Department for better opportunities,” he said, as he told the jury that Edwards was terminated for misconduct.

“He shouldn’t be a cop. He’s a liar. He lied on the polygraph. He lied to a superior,” he said. “Does this make his testimony totally unbelievable, totally untrustworthy? Yes.”

The defense has portrayed Piolo as suicidal, in part because of extramarital affairs. It was said during the trial that Torre Jr. tried to stop Piolo from shooting himself.

“Was it against the law for cops to have guns and drinks? No, it’s not,” he said. “His possession of the gun did not cause the death.”

Torre Jr. was charged with negligent homicide, aggravated assault along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.