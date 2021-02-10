Federal defendant Mark Mayo did not know he was picking up a drug package when law enforcement intercepted nearly 1 pound of meth that was sent through the mail in 2018.

That’s what defense attorney Rawlen Mantanona continued to argue during his closing statements to the jury in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday.

“He was simply doing a favor for Lovelia Mendoza. A lady who gave him drugs upfront to service his habit. He didn’t know what was in that package,” said Mantanona, as he showed the jury the evidence of the meth in the courtroom. “It doesn’t have Mark Mayo’s name. Neither as the sender or receiver. It’s part of the big gloss. The drugs. The real drugs…Both (postal) inspector (Richard) Tracy and (FBI) special agent (Rafael) Fernandez knew they couldn’t prove that Mark didn’t know what was in the package.”

Prior to the closing arguments, Mantanona requested that the case be dismissed due to a lack of evidence. However, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood denied that request, stating the “court finds evidence is sufficient to sustain a conviction.”

Mayo, along with Daniel Pangelinan, Joseph R. Roman II and Mendoza, were charged in federal court after they allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

All defendants, with the exception of Mayo, accepted a plea deal with the government, and testified against Mayo during the weeklong trial.

“The scariest person to testify in this court was that little 4-foot-10 lady. She comes in here to tell you a tale of woe and her hard story and how through her gumption and determination came out successful. She became a ruthless drug lord. I like to refer to Lovelia as the mouse that roars. She is the mouse that scares all the lions,” Mantanona said. “This entire case revolved around the mayor (Jesse Blas). Agent Fernandez was conducting public corruption cases around the government of Guam. He wanted evidence to convict the mayor of Yona. He got Mark Mayo because he found out about the warrants.”

During trial, the prosecution played the audio recording of Mayo being questioned by federal agents. Mayo was heard stating that Blas helped him have two warrants vacated at the Adult Probation Services.

“This case is an afterthought,” he said. “This case is before you because the FBI needed evidence. They needed Mark Mayo. Not for this case but for his involvement with the mayor. That’s in agent Fernandez's statement. Throughout the interview they go back to information he might know against other public officials over and over and over again. That is what drove this investigation. ... They needed leverage. They needed control. So they get this dusty case.”

While Mantanona asked that the jury find his client not guilty, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro said pointed how Mayo’s alleged involvement with Mendoza and the others.

“(Mendoza) would front him meth and receive money later starting with 5 grams, moving up to a half-ounce for $4,000, then moving up to an ounce at a time for $7,500. At one point, he became her top seller. He became something of an asset to her. She invested by keeping him out of jail and paying bribes to the mayor of Yona to clean up his Superior Court warrants,” said Sambataro.

“People like Lovelia Mendoza are able to do what they do because of people like Daniel Pangelinan, Joseph Roman and Mark Mayo.”

The prosecution contends Mayo was aware that drugs were inside the package.

She said the evidence shows “there was an ongoing conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride. Mark Mayo was a member of the conspiracy. The attempted receipt of the ... package on May 10, 2018, was in furtherance of the ongoing conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Mark knew what he was getting into when he agreed to 'hot potato' the package,” she said. “The only thing to interrupt him ... was what he told you, ‘The feds got it.’”