Jury deliberations underway in healer's sexual assault trial

Defendant Frank “Ko” San Nicolas, a suruhanu, who was fired from his job as a Port Authority police officer following his arrest last year, now waits for a Superior Court of Guam jury to decide his fate.

San Nicolas, 51, was on trial for a couple of weeks before Judge Arthur Barcinas after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman known to him in Jan. 2020.

He faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

The prosecution alleged the sexual assault occurred at the defendant’s Yigo residence following a campout at Tanguisson Beach.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio asked the jury during closing arguments on Tuesday to find San Nicolas guilty.

“It was during the time (the victim) was struggling that she had gone to Ko, Mr. Frank San Nicolas, for traditional healing, for spiritual healing,” said Tenorio. “She was on a bed and he said, ‘you should take off your clothes.’ She said, ‘I don’t want to be naked, I am not comfortable taking off my clothes.’”

The prosecutor argued that the victim repeatedly told the defendant "No."

“He’s massaging her and he says, ‘Nen, don’t worry I am not going to do anything bad to you.’ Then all of a sudden he is trying to take off her shorts and she was like, ‘no,’ and she described she was trying to pull her shorts back up ... She was just frozen and said, ‘no I don’t want to.’ That is not consent,” the prosecutor said. “He gets on top of her and that’s when he has sex with her. This is when he says, ‘The spirits would want this.’”

Tenorio said it was after they put on their clothes that the victim called him out.

“She was like, 'You basically just raped me. He was like, ‘Oh, Nen, I didn’t know that. I’m sorry if you didn’t want it to happen, but we connected on the highest point,’” the prosecutor said, adding later: “He told her that, ‘If you tell, then I will not be able to practice anymore and I will not be able to help you anymore.’”

At least four months had passed before the victim reported the alleged incident to the police.

The defense attorney argued that it appeared to be consensual, as he contends it was the victim who reached out to San Nicolas multiple times prior to the alleged abuse.

“She consented,” said defense attorney Jay Arriola. “Most people who say no and mean no, by the time that he does something inappropriate that you don’t want him to do, then you are saying, excuse my language, get the f--- off of me! And you run out that door as fast as you can.”

The victim’s mental health was also pointed out throughout the trial.

“Even the caseworker said, one day she is consenting and the next day she is not. It is a symptom, a diagnosis of a bipolar individual. It is undisputed that this person at the time of this offense was suffering from the effects of the disease,” he said. “What we see in this case is not the whole truth. But, what we see with all due respect to her mental condition, she is severely mistaken.”

Jury deliberations continue today.