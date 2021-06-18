The determination of whether George Chambers Jr. committed fraud in connection with his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application now rests in the hands of a Superior Court of Guam jury.

Deliberations got underway after five days of trial before Judge Vernon Perez.

Chambers, 50, decided not to share his side of the story on the witness stand.

During closing arguments Thursday morning, Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le showed members of the jury the evidence, which included the documents that caused Guam Department of Labor personnel to investigate.

"Once you go back into the jury room and begin deliberations, you will do the duty you've been asked to do fairly and impartially and return with a decision that is fair from what we presented to you in the last week," Le said.

Defense attorney William Bischoff told the jury during his closing argument, "They conceded he was entitled to the PUA money."

"He wasn't laying around the house trying to qualify for PUA," Bischoff said. "He was out there trying to desperately get work on a job site. Is it fraud when you are already entitled to PUA money and they are withholding it from you because you are asking for it and maybe being a pest?"

Defense witnesses had testified that Chambers was employed in construction and stopped working as a result of the pandemic.

"The employees at DOL had no right to pursue this against him. All they had to do was talk to him about the construction project he is working on," Bischoff said. "They were just asking for things just to give him a hard time."

During his rebuttal, Le said, "We are here today because of how Mr. Chambers responded to that request and the documents that are needed. He's not being singled out. It's not a witch hunt. We are here because of what he chose to present to DOL for PUA benefits. We are here because of the application."

Chambers is facing two counts of forgery as a third-degree felony, tampering with public records as a third-degree felony, two counts of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor and one charge of unsworn falsification of record as a misdemeanor.