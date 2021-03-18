A Superior Court of Guam jury took about an hour to return with a not guilty verdict for a man who was accused of repeatedly molesting and raping a young girl known to him.

Duane Arthur Dungca, 39, was acquitted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Trial was held for about a week before Judge Dana Gutierrez.

The jury deliberated for an hour before returning with their unanimous verdict.

According to court documents, the victim, now 16, told police she was sexually assaulted when she was between 8 and 13 years old.

Defense attorney Stephen Hattori told the jury during opening statements that the victim was lying.