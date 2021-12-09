Jury finds former GHURA attorney guilty of wire fraud

Attorney Mark Smith stood beside his defense counsel in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday morning as the federal jury's verdict was read inside the courtroom.

After a day of deliberation, Smith, a former attorney for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, was convicted of multiple charges in connection with a fraud case.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 26 counts of wire fraud, theft of government property, conspiracy to commit money laundering, three counts of engaging in monetary transactions with proceeds of specified unlawful activity and two counts of laundering of monetary instruments.

The trial went for nearly a month before Chief Judge Ramona Manglona in the District Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Michael Phillips told the court he intends to file a motion for judgment of acquittal.

"We are very surprised. (The verdict) didn't seem to match the way the trial went. We will take it one step at a time. We have sentencing to go to and then, if necessary, an appeal," Phillips said outside the courthouse. "From everything I've seen, there is no guilt. I would advise my client to appeal. He has the final decision but from everything I've seen, he's got a very, very strong case."

Smith did not give any statement after he left the courthouse.

He will be allowed to remain out of prison while awaiting his sentence.

"We are reserving comment until after sentencing. The applicable sentencing range and recommendations of the parties will be disclosed in advance of that hearing," said U.S. Attorney Shawn Anderson.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 8, 2022.

Smith was accused of receiving housing payments through his friend, Glenn Wong, despite Smith's conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Prosecutors also argued that Smith used Wong, a former flight attendant, now deceased, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program. The program provides rent vouchers to thousands of Guam households.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna provided a statement to The Guam Daily Post after the verdict was announced.

"I want to thank federal authorities and our federal partners for doing their job," Topasna said, in part.

"We at GHURA have so much to be thankful for. Through all this, my team has been mission focused."