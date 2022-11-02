A former high-ranking police officer was acquitted of all terrorizing and reckless conduct charges against him.

After deliberating for about two days, a jury found former Guam Police Department Lt. Jojo Garcia not guilty Tuesday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam.

The trial, which concluded Friday after proceeding on and off for a month, was for charges of terrorizing, reckless conduct and official misconduct stemming from three incidents last year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of the incidents most notably was captured in a viral video depicting Garcia arguing with a handful of people in Dededo while armed with what appeared to be a rifle. During trial, Garcia testified he was protecting his family during the incident.

Following the reading of the not guilty verdict, Garcia had very few words about his reactions aside from saying he felt "good." When asked what is next for him, he said, "We'll see."

In addition, when asked what Garcia wanted to tell those who accused him of wrongdoing, he responded, "Biba Guam."

Garcia's attorney, Peter Santos, however, had much more to say about the case he took on free of charge.

"I realized that there was not justice in the bringing of this charge. I realized that this and other cases like it where law enforcement officers were being subjected to prosecution, from my point of view and from the facts I gathered, I realized that those cases were not well decided," said Santos who added he knew Garcia personally from working under his supervision when he was a police officer.

Santos is running as a write-in candidate for attorney general in the Nov. 8 election.

"Jojo should have never been charged and this case is a miscarriage of justice, but, ultimately, the jury saw through it and he got his day in court and justice prevailed," Santos added.

The Office of the Attorney General was unable to be reached as of press time to comment on the verdict.