A jury in the Superior Court of Guam found Derick James Simmons, 30, guilty of molesting two underage girls following a four-day trial last week.

Simmons was found guilty of five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

The victims, who were both under the age of 14 at the time of the incidents, described during the trial how Simmons sexually assaulted them.

Chief Prosecutor J. Basil O’Mallan, who prosecuted the case, said Monday, “I commend the victims for having the strength to testify in a very emotionally charged trial. They waited two years for their day in court, and justice persevered.”

Simmons remains in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Arthur R. Barcinas at a later date.

Simmons was arrested in May 2020.

According to court documents, one of the victims, 11, told police that a man known to her had sexually assaulted her between September and November 2019, then again between April 26 and May 2, 2020.

Simmons was arrested again in January in a separate case on charges of harassment. He was accused of threatening a woman known to him and emailing her: “When I get you alone, you’re going to die …,” and telling her that if she goes to police "that’ll just make me want to hurt you,” court documents state.