Jury finds man, 39, guilty of Hågat rape

A man was found guilty of holding a woman against her will and raping her in her home.

The Office of the Attorney General announced in a press release Monday that Paris Christian Reyes Sharpe, 39, was found guilty in the Superior Court of Guam of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

Sharpe was charged after a woman made a walk-in report of criminal sexual conduct on April 11.

According to charging documents, sometime in March, she was walking out of her Hågat residence when she noticed all the lights were off. Sharpe allegedly came up from behind her, covered her mouth and nose.

Sharpe then pulled off her clothes and raped her, and told her afterward, "That's what the f--- you needed," documents state.

The AG's office stated in its release that the jury in Sharpe's trial returned a guilty verdict in an hour.

"We will seek the maximum sentence from Judge (Vernon) Perez of 10 years," the OAG added in the release.

'Barbaric and criminal conduct'

The verdict, the AG's office stated, is another victory for the "tough on crime" stance from Attorney General Douglas Moylan, who began his second term as AG in January.

"Mr. Sharpe's barbaric and criminal conduct warranted a strong criminal prosecution, and we shall seek the maximum jail time from Judge Perez to deter this and similar abhorrent criminal conduct," the release stated. "Sexual violence and misconduct cannot go unprosecuted and unpunished, and we are grateful to the jury for their decisive message against Mr. Sharpe and all those ... who think they can abuse women."