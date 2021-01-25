David James Cruz, 40, has been found guilty of raping a child multiple times starting when she was 12.

A Superior Court of Guam jury issued a guilty verdict this morning.

On Friday, during closing arguments, Cruz shook his head and wiped tears.

Cruz, also known as DJ, was accused of allegedly raping and sodomizing a child since she was 12.

“Instead of waking up to get some water or go to the restroom, she woke up to the defendant having sex with her,” said Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas Friday. “She didn’t know what to do. She couldn’t scream out or say anything. She was afraid... He had put his hand over her mouth and told her not to say anything. This was a 12-year-old girl with a man on top of her.”

“We are asking you to use your common sense, use the facts that you learned throughout this trial and find him guilty of the four charges,” the prosecutor told jurors on Friday.

Cruz was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony. The jury found him guilty of all charges.

The defendant has denied the allegations.

“There is a total lack of evidence in this case. It only comes out that night. It’s questionable how it came out. She wanted to go with her boyfriend that night and she was told no, so she threw a fit,” said defense attorney Peter Santos. “There are motives for her to lie. She was mad at DJ. He would not let her go with her boyfriend. He embarrassed her at the party. It’s her party and it’s supposed to be her day. The problem is when you lie, all the facts get mixed up…All you have is the statement of an accuser who contradicted herself multiple times to multiple people.”

Rapadas gave the final argument before the jury was given instructions to deliberate.

The alleged rape continued for about seven years until the victim finally spoke out to her family in 2019 after she had just celebrated her high school graduation at a local hotel.

“If she is making all of this up, why would it be in a hotel happening next to her mom…where he potentially could get caught. Why would she use that?” said Rapadas. “She couldn’t cope with the defendant who repeatedly raped her so she acted out. She asked him to stop but he wouldn’t and continued to threaten her.”

Cruz will be sentenced on April 12.