A man was found guilty by a jury of making contact with a woman he was ordered to stay away from.

Two weeks ago, Shaunn Gumataotao Manglona was on trial in the Superior Court of Guam for the charge of advanced stalking.

According to the charging documents, a woman told authorities Manglona kept making contact with her, despite being ordered not to. He was told to stay away from her as a result of a prior case. On one of the occasions, Manglona allegedly asked the woman to write a letter to the judge to drop his criminal case.

On Feb. 10, jurors heard closing arguments from attorneys and went into deliberation, however, it was halted due to Judge Maria Cenzon traveling off island.

Deliberations resumed last week Wednesday morning and, according to a press release from Attorney General Douglas Moylan, jurors found Manglona guilty of advanced stalking “in that he did willfully, maliciously and repeatedly harass another person … in violation of a court order.”

“The verdict was a decisive victory against criminals in our community and protecting this crime victim. The new AG's Office is selecting a new breed of prosecutors, with a mission to protect (us) law-abiding citizens, to make this community safe for us and our loved ones,” Moylan wrote in the release while also thanking the jurors and Cenzon.

Manglona's attorney from the Alternate Public Defender office, Peter Santos, also thanked the jury for their service and time, but expanded in his closing arguments that the allegations were “totally wrong.”

“Although we believe the facts in the case (do) not conform with the spirit of the law and there was not sufficient evidence presented at trial, we believe the jury did what they felt the law required them to do,” Santos said. “Cases like this often get overturned on appeal.”

Santos provided The Guam Daily Post with a comment regarding Moylan's release announcing the verdict.

“As for the AG's press release, it is pure rhetoric and vindictive. Let the judicial process work and as long as the system's working, then justice is served,” Santos said.

Prior case

Manglona's case stems from a stay away order in an October 2022 case, in which he is charged with attempted theft, drug possession and two counts of family violence.

The case, which is still ongoing, alleges Manglona stole checks and tried to cash them at a bank, assaulted a woman multiple times and possessed methamphetamine, Post files state.