Mark Mayo has been found guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride and attempted possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Mayo was arrested after he picked up a drug package at the post office. Mayo, along with Daniel Pangelinan, Joseph R. Roman II and Lovelia Mendoza, were charged in federal court after they allegedly participated in a scheme to distribute meth between April and May 2018.

All defendants, with the exception of Mayo, accepted a plea deal with the government. They testified against Mayo during his weeklong trial.