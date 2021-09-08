Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, was found guilty of manslaughter for shooting and killing 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. at an apartment building in Mongmong-Toto-Maite in May 2020.

It took a Superior Court of Guam jury less than two days to return with a verdict that included guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault, along with special allegations of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

The jury had to determine whether Mendiola acted in self-defense or if he intentionally killed Rios. The jury acquitted Mendiola of murder.

He now faces between 8 and 40 years incarceration at the Department of Corrections, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. before Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III.

Rios was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong.

An eye witness testified she was in the bedroom trying to wake her friend when she heard Mendiola and Rios getting into a verbal argument, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

When she walked out, she saw the victim holding a knife and Mendiola with a gun, the release states. Mendiola fired two shots 23 seconds apart at the victim while saying “I told you not to f*** with me.”

Mendiola claimed that he shot Rios out of self-defense after Rios lunged at him with a knife.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown argued, during his closing arguments, that the shooting was an execution rather than self-defense.

“Today's verdict is a strong reminder that life holds immense value, and every person deserves a full life and the opportunities that come with it. The Jury recognized that Mr. Mendiola failed to see that on the fatal day of May 4, 2020,” Brown stated in the press release.

“The verdict also confirms that firearms are used far too easily when people are dealing with emotions and there is no excuse for the conduct entered into by Mr. Mendiola. The people of Guam thank the the jury for their service and time."