A jury completed listening to the playback recording late Thursday in the trial against Sohlanse Roponei Jr. in the Superior Court of Guam.

The trial had been paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jury took about one day to listen to the recordings of the prior witness testimony given earlier this year.

The prosecution rested its case after only two days of jury trial in mid-March.

Roponei faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony, according to Post files.

The victim, now 15, testified at trial: "I've been molested by Sohlanse. ... In elementary and little of my middle school years."

She alleged the sexual assaults occurred inside the living room and in her mother's room.

Trial is expected to continue on Tuesday before Judge Vernon Perez.