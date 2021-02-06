Family members of shooting victim Keith Castro were emotional inside the courtroom, saying "justice," after a Superior Court of Guam jury found Joshua Rivera Palacios guilty late Friday afternoon.

“It’s been two years, and it’s painful. Especially from day one to how my boy was beaten up and how he was killed,” said Pete Castro, the victim’s father.

It took the jury less than two hours to reach a guilty verdict for the charge of murder, along with the special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Vernon Perez on Feb. 24.

Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Canto said, “Justice has been served today. The jury has spoken: the People of Guam will not tolerate senseless violence. Hopefully, this gives the late Mr. Castro’s family some closure, and it is always an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Guam.”

Pete Castro said Palacios was a friend of the victim's family, and they had helped with a party for Palacios’ daughter prior to the shooting in July 2019.

Palacios has told police investigators that he had smoked the drug "ice" for five days prior to the attack, adding that the drug causes him to black out.

Keith Castro's death left four children without their father.

“The only (thing) I am happy about is that justice has been served,” Pete Castro said, adding that he hopes Palacios is sentenced to life in prison.

Defense attorney Thomas Fisher said Palacios plans to appeal the jury’s decision.

“The government provided absolutely no motive. None whatsoever as to why Mr. Palacios is the trigger man in this case,” Fisher said. “(Palacios) is calm and he is just prepared to wait and see how events unfold.”

Closing arguments

Attorneys presented closing arguments on Friday morning after nearly two weeks at trial.

“I have proven these charges to you. Eyewitnesses saw him there with a gun, attacking Castro and fire the shot. We got him being caught red-handed in bed with J’lene Cabe who was at the scene of the crime. What was found under him? The murder weapon,” said Canto. “The evidence will show Palacios was the shooter. He was the one with the gun.”

Attorney Fisher reminded the jury of Thomas Taitano during his closing arguments.

Thomas Taitano, also known as Masy, and who testified against Palacios at trial, has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for attacking Keith Castro with a baton before the shooting.

Taitano’s deal would allow him to complete his prison term this month.

“The person involved in his torture is getting out of jail this month. That young man is gone. His family is forever deprived of him. Masy is walking. The government wants to convict Josh Palacios of murder. No one identified Josh Palacios until Masy identified him on Aug. 2. Masy is spreading the word to blame it on Josh Palacios. Where is the motive? Not a word about the motive," Fisher said.

Canto addressed Masy’s plea deal during her rebuttal.

“Supposedly he got a sweetheart deal. But, why would I give the killer a sweetheart deal and pin the blame on someone else? Why would we let the real killer on the loose? That is just not what happened. He said even if the deal was not there, he would still identify the same person. When he went to turn himself in, we didn’t have a deal. If he was really the shooter, then why would he turn himself in if he knew there was a house full of people who saw … if he was the shooter, then he would have nothing to lose. He was not the shooter,” Canto said. “Masy always denied being the shooter, but Palacios did not.”