A Superior Court of Guam jury has been selected in the murder trial against Joshua Palacios.

It took about two days for parties to select the final jury members, and opening statements are set to begin this Friday.

Palacios stands accused in the deadly shooting of Keith Castro at a Yigo residence in 2019.

The trial will be held before Judge Vernon Perez.

Palacios declined a plea agreement offered by the Office of the Attorney General.

He allegedly told investigators in 2019 that he had been using methamphetamine in the days leading up to the shooting, and that the drug causes him to black out.