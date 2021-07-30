Jury reaches split verdict in child molestation case

A feeling of relief came over defendant Normandy Ilagan Penaflorida after he was acquitted of the more serious charge filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam on Thursday.

It took less than one day for a jury to reach their unanimous verdict.

He was found not guilty of the first charge of second-degree criminal sexual as a first-degree felony, but found guilty of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Penaflorida was accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old girl known to him in December 2018.

“I feel better. But, we are still going to argue against the second charge,” Penaflorida said.

The defense will discuss their options to appeal the conviction.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown said the prosecution will ask for a one-year prison sentence, adding that Penaflorida will have to register as a level one sex offender.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 5.

“The victim showed real bravery in speaking out against what the defendant did and being willing to face him. We commend her bravery," said Assistant Attorney General Rolland Wimberley.

Closing arguments

Trial was held for three days before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Brown told the jury that the defendant’s actions were neither a joke nor an accident.

“The defendant acted intentionally. (The victim) testified that his hand was on her buttocks for 20 to 30 seconds. He even said it was an accident. He even told the police it was a few seconds that his hand was on her butt. You all know that in this case that when Mr. Penaflorida put his hand on (her) butt that it was for sexual gratification. He said, ‘You are so sexy.’ It wasn’t something else,” said Brown. “It was the defendant’s status as her uncle that gave (the victim) reason to open the door. To get him in the room, to kiss her on the cheek, to let him hug her. That’s how he was able to accomplish the crime. If he were a stranger, would she have let him in the house? Would she have gone to kiss him that way? The answer is no.”

Defense attorney Brian Kegerreis poked holes in the testimony presented by the government’s witnesses to include the alleged victim and Guam police officers.

“As you go through each of the people who testified, you are going to see there is a lot of inconsistencies, there’s a lot of discrepancies, there’s a lot of holes, there’s a lot of gaps,” said Kegerreis. “(The victim) got on that stand and said I wrote a statement. Where is this statement? It just disappears. Wouldn’t it be helpful instead of her just remembering?”

Kegerreis told the jury to look at the statement that his client gave to police.

“The prosecution brings up that (Penaflorida) apologized. Of course, he did. He accidentally touched her butt. He said so. He told an officer and wrote it in a statement,” he said. “(The victim) did not say it was a vulgar statement or anything like that. She felt complimented by it. She said that on the stand.”

In December 2018, the teen alleged that she was touched inappropriately by the defendant before he told her not to tell.