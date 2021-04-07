A Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict on Tuesday in the case against Philips James Sablan who was accused of sexually abusing a female minor.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the jury found Sablan guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

“Predators sometimes target children with the idea that they won’t talk or, if they do, no one will listen or believe them. Here, the young victim was brave enough to tell her family what happened and even braver to tell the jury and a room full of strangers what happened to her. We thank the victim and her family for their bravery and participation,” said prosecutor Sean Brown. “We’d also like to thank the Jury for really listening to her, not just her words, but also how she testified.”

Sablan faces between five and 25 years imprisonment.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 9.